This is the sixth and final story of a series exploring the various programs, classes and professional advice available to area residents from Oregon State University Extension Service in Douglas County. For more information, call 541-672-4461, go online at www.extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or visit the Extension office at 1134 S.E. Douglas Ave., Roseburg.

Tricia Jones is a freelance reporter and former employee of The News-Review.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.