This is the sixth and final story of a series exploring the various programs, classes and professional advice available to area residents from Oregon State University Extension Service in Douglas County. For more information, call 541-672-4461, go online at www.extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or visit the Extension office at 1134 S.E. Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
When a fourth grader clad in a chef’s hat and denim cooking apron hands out horse treats for people to nibble, it makes an impression.
That was Rebekah Graham at a 4-H public speaking contest some 25 years ago. She described how to make the treats, recommended first checking with a veterinarian and provided samples. Her listeners ate it up.
Among the judges was 4-H volunteer Laurie Michaels. Meeting kids like Rebekah, “a bright and cheerful young 4-H-er,” keeps Michaels dedicated to the youth group administered by Douglas County OSU Extension Service. Michaels went from volunteering to taking a job as the Extension’s 4-H secretary. Eventually, she became 4-H educational program assistant.
In March, after more than 20 years on Extension staff, Michaels decided it was time for a new job challenge. She’s now the apprenticeship manager at Umpqua Community College. But 4-H hasn’t left her life. Michaels continues to volunteer for the program she describes as the largest youth organization in the world.
The group probably is best known for kids, livestock and county fairs. However, Michaels said leaders like to emphasize that 4-H isn’t a positive animal program. It’s a positive youth development program.
“We’re teaching important life skills — record-keeping, compassion, leadership, community involvement,” Michaels said. “It gives students a lot of well-rounded, soft skills employers are looking for in the work force.”
She added that local employers interviewing young people with 4-H experience soon find the applicants “know about customer service, public speaking and how to properly perform a task.”
Rebekah Ryan, now Rebekah Melton of Roseburg, cites many benefits of 4-H. As a member, she attended numerous clinics, conferences camps and competitions, varying from livestock judging to leadership. She was a two-time winner of the Douglas County Fair’s Master Showman award.
While in high school, she learned that the 4-H horse camp held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds lacked a volunteer to run the event that year.
“Somehow, I convinced the (Extension) agent I could run the overnight camp,” she recalled. That involved getting instructors lined up for clinics, arranging meals for student participants, securing supplies and acquiring facilities for kids and horses.
The experience “gave me a sense of direction — something I could achieve and be responsible for, and there was value in my ability to organize other people,” Melton said.
Melton went on to become a licensed school psychologist. She’s currently a social emotional learning specialist with the Oakland School District.
Echoing Michaels’ observation about positive youth development, Melton said such programs not only help build students into healthy adults, but also increase college enrollment and reduce substance abuse, teen pregnancies and juvenile delinquency.
“It’s worth that time and sacrifice as an adult to promote those outcomes for kids,” Melton said.
And Melton continues to invest the time. She started volunteering at about age 19, coaching 4-H students for knowledge contests. She’s helped to run livestock auctions as well as clerking and working on computer systems for events. Now market chairwoman and president-elect for the Rotary Club of Roseburg, she’s the group’s liaison with 4-H.
Meanwhile, Melton’s two daughters have followed their mother’s example. Thirteen-year-old Hannah was in kindergarten when she joined the 4-H Cloverbud program, for children ages 5-8. Now in the regular 4-H program, she has shown sheep, created exhibits for floral design competitions and takes part in community service projects. She’s volunteered at the FISH of Roseburg Food Pantry and raised money to buy donations of diapers and wipes for the Family Development Center.
“It’s a good experience for youth or kids,” Hannah said. “You can experience a lot of activities and find different interests. It’s helped me learn marketing skills, too.”
As for Cloverbud Joelle, age 6, Melton said she’s pleased her younger daughter is exposed to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning activities with children of similar age.
“And having more adults in her life as positive teachers is great for her,” Melton said.
One of those adults is Laurie Michaels, who gives Joelle informal riding lessons. Decades after meeting Melton through 4-H, Michaels enjoys going on horse camping trips with her, Hannah and Joelle.
Michaels can name several examples of 4-H success stories. She once received a thank-you note from a former fourth-grader who became a veterinarian years after showing rabbits and poultry. Another student who first handled a camera in 4-H published a successful photography book and works in the graphic design industry.
“Kids who invest in the full scope of a positive learning experience with their peers, who make it fun — it’s a perfect recipe for success,” Michaels said.
Speaking of recipes, Melton hasn’t baked horse treats in a while, but she’s pretty sure they had a wheat bran base, and maybe apples and carrots, with molasses for the people-edible version.
“It was fun to cook for horses,” she recalled. “They loved those treats.”
