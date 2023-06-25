The annual Summer Arts Festival returned to Roseburg this weekend, bringing thousands of people to Fir Grove Park to celebrate local art, eat from local food trucks and listen to live music on the grounds of Umpqua Valley Arts.
Across the more than 100 vendors present at the festival, there was a wide variety of art on display. Some booths featured ceramic horses and mushrooms, others sold frogs woven out of yarn, or bags handmade out of leather. There was oil paintings, jewelry, photographic prints, blown glassware and paintings made a process called acrylic pouring.
Those acrylic pouring paintings were made by Julie Parsons, who moved to Roseburg a year ago from Amity, south of McMinville. She started painting during the pandemic three years ago and has since stuck with it, hoping to eventually make it her full time job. sixty percent of the vendors at the festival this year were attending the Summer Arts Festival for the first time, and Parsons was one of them.
“I am just amazing at the amount of people that are here,” Parsons said. “the connections I’m making, the wonderful vendors that are here, everybody’s got some beautiful stuff. Everybody’s been so friendly and welcoming, so I’ll definitely be back.”
Other artists, like Pat Fretwell, have been exhibiting their art at the Summer Arts Fest for decades. Fretwell, who has lived in Roseburg since 1974, took up oil painting soon after, and began exhibiting her art in the Summer Arts Festival in the 1980s. Thirty years after retiring, she still works on paintings three times a week.
“I’m not Bob Ross,” Fretwell said. “These take me longer than 30 minutes.”
Her paintings, mostly of landscapes and animals, drew many people to her booth. Fretwell and her husband, James Hogue, try to be convincing salespeople.
“Come on in,” Hogue said to a passing visitor at the fair. “Don’t be bashful.”
The artists on display weren’t just limited to the Pacific Northwest, either. Darren Marshall, a retired middle school english teacher turned nature photographer, traveled from Chico, California, to bring his photographs to the event. Marshall started taking photos to document his hiking trips in natural areas across the Western United States around 15 years ago, but after his retirement, has worked to turn it into a business.
“My favorite part [of festivals] is telling stories,” Marshall said. “It’s funny, because I’m not an extrovert. Even when I taught, it took a lot of energy to do the storytelling part, because for me, I’m happiest when I’m out in the wilderness or in a national park or at a monument.”
For the 54th time, artists and visitors to the Umpqua Valley Arts campus at Fir Grove Park had another weekend of artistic, creative fun.
“There’s nice people, a beautiful park,” said Sarah Robison, a Medford-based painter. “All of that makes for a great show.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
