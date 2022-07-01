SUTHERLIN — Do you know what defines a dinosaur? Young patrons of Sutherlin’s C. Giles Hunt Memorial Public Library learned the exact definition — and so much more — thanks to a traveling exhibit from the Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Eugene.
According to the museum’s outreach coordinator Mia Jackson, Sutherlin was the first time Oregon’s Dino-Story exhibit was revealed to the public in its entirety. The library was a guinea pig of sorts; it was granted access to the exhibit at no cost in exchange for feedback from the public and library staff alike.
“Sutherlin was our test case, to get it out on the road and work out some of the kinks. The library helped us figure out how best to get it set up, how it is received in the library and how a librarian would use it,” Jackson said. “The families and kids that were there were folks that were really excited about dinosaurs, but they were excited also that they were learning some new information that they didn’t know before.”
The exhibit aims to teach participants what makes a dinosaur a dinosaur, how we know about dinosaurs, when dinosaurs lived, why dinosaur fossils are so rare in Oregon and more. And they learn in the most hands-on way possible.
“One of my friends came to help me — we taught together at school and she was a first grade teacher — and she said that this was probably the best interactive display that’s really geared toward the age groups they are trying to reach that she has ever seen,” said Nancy Anderson, Children’s Programs Director at the library. “We were both just blown away. There was so much to do and see and learn. I learned new things, just like the kids did.”
It wasn’t only the exhibit that was interactive, but Jackson’s rating system was as well. She had pictures of each of the different stations and interactions, then provided different colored stars to children and their parents. She then asked both groups to choose their favorites.
The exhibit was available for a month at the Sutherlin library, culminating in an evaluation event on Tuesday. Not only was Jackson able to learn what was most interesting and fun, there were also some middle and high school attendees who provided suggestions for lessons geared toward those audiences.
The goal is to get high quality natural and cultural history lessons to youth in rural areas that might not otherwise have access to such resources. The Museum of Natural and Cultural History, located on the University of Oregon campus, is the largest natural and cultural history museum between Seattle and San Francisco. Because of this, staff make it their job to find different ways to share knowledge with those who don’t have immediate access to the museum.
Thanks to sponsors, two Oregon’s Dino-Story kits will be making their way to areas across the state at very little cost — in fact, the museum asks only that the recipient covers the cost of shipping.
To find out more about where to see Oregon’s Dino-Story exhibit or the upcoming Native Innovation exhibit, which is expected to be released in January, visit bit.ly/3AoKsP0.
“This was really just a gift,” Anderson said. “This exhibit is big and it’s really nice. It is really amazing. We were so lucky.”
