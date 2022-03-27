For the first time since 2019, on March 17 through 20, FFA chapters from across Oregon came together for their state convention in Redmond. Members participated in workshops, competed in many challenging events, received awards for their accomplishments and heard the inspiring words of noted author and lecturer Kate Garnes, as well farewell remarks from retiring state officers.
Sutherlin’s Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event (LDE) team brought home the second place banner. Team members included Gabrielle Cook, Madison Crump, Madyson Doolittle-Brown, Jada Gary, Marley Griggs, Kaley Kuxhausen, Marissa Magaña, Samantha Morris and Lainey Sherman.
Students participating in the Parliamentary Procedure LDE are evaluated on their ability to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting using parliamentary procedure. Participants are judged on their knowledge of parliamentary law and their ability to present logical, realistic and convincing debate and motions.
Sutherlin FFA’s Conduct of Chapter Meeting LDE team placed 5th in the state. The team consisted of Markis Boehm, Ruby Cervantes, Arianna Flores, Hailey Holgate, Madison Huntley, Ashley Palm, and Landen Whited.
Oakland FFA’s Conduct of Chapter Meeting also competed at the state level.
The Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE introduces FFA members to parliamentary procedure where they learn how to efficiently run meetings and build their communication skills. This competition challenges a team of seven students to demonstrate FFA opening and closing ceremonies. Each team member must also take a written exam about officer duties, meeting room preparation, and parliamentary procedure.
Among notable individual milestones, Katie Price, last year’s Sutherlin FFA Chapter President, retired as the 2021-2022 State Sentinel. Sutherlin senior Marissa Magaña finished in the top 8 in the State in the Prepared Public Speaking LDE competition. Sutherlin seniors Kaitlyn Teske, Kaley Kuxhausen, Karleigh Schoonover, Kaybie Rutledge, and Sidney Williams each received their State Degree, which is the highest degree an FFA member can earn.
Sutherlin senior Ashley Radmer climbed to the rank of Goat Proficiency Finalist. In Goat Proficiency, students successfully demonstrate the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market goats and raw goat products.
Kaley Kuxhausen, a Sutherlin senior and member of the Parliamentary team stated, “One thing I enjoyed about this year’s State Convention was competing! Making it that far and getting the opportunity to compete at state was amazing, especially as it was my last year of being able to go to State Convention. Parliamentary Procedure has always been my favorite competition through FFA and I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to compete with a great team.”
Landen Whited, a Sutherlin freshman and member of the Conduct of Chapter Meetings team said, “It was a great experience and I got to learn a lot of things that were important life skills. I also got to see what FFA is truly about. It’s not about the competitions, but about learning many important life skills and making friends across the state. This state convention was also one of my favorite FFA memories so far. I got to see one of the most hilarious hypnotist shows that I have ever seen, and if I get another opportunity to go to the next state convention I will take it.”
Sam Caldwell, a Sutherlin senior said, “This whole week was filled with great opportunities and great people at the State Convention! But one of the things that was a good reminder and that I took away from it was how life is not always going to be perfect and will have lots of ups and downs but if you go all in, it won’t be as hard.”
