With help from Umpqua Valley Steam Hub, Douglas ESD and Umpqua Community College, South Umpqua High School music instructor Jeremy Cornish will be spearheading the Umpqua Guitar Youth Camp where 12 students of various skill levels will learn the intricacies of playing guitar.
A pilot program, the Umpqua Guitar Youth Camp will teach students various chord and scale progressions and tablature, a unique form of musical notation popular with guitar players. Not only will students be learning how to play but learning the science behind sound and how sound resonates from the instrument itself.
“Along with the music component we are also bringing in a STEM component as well. Kids can learn about the science and physics behind sound and how sound works and how that plays into musicianship,” said Cornish.
Only three spots remain open for the seven-week camp held Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Tuesday. Kids aged from 11-17 are encouraged to enroll. Cornish said all skill levels are welcome to join the camp as the classes themselves are designed for those who have never picked up a guitar to those who have experience playing.
“They will be able to read tablature — which is not a standard musical notation, it’s a little bit easier to read — and then we will learn all of our basic chords, scales and modes,” said Cornish. “Students will be able to read the music, put the concepts together. One of the most important things is that they will be able to play collaboratively.”
Students will be tasked with learning four songs of varying difficulty during camp including “Billy Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana, “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles and “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath. However, a massive library of sheet music will be available for each student to try.
Cornish went on to say that in his 16 years of teaching students one-on-one, students play well alone but do not always have the opportunities to play with other people as a group. According to Cornish, one of his goals of this camp is to provide students with a pathway to becoming some of Douglas County’s future musicians, forming bands and becoming prominent musicians in the county.
Cornish will not be alone in teaching 12 young and eager musicians this summer. With assistance from two former high-school students of his, Cornish will have the help necessary to teach those who need more one-on-one instruction or for students who need more of a challenge.
“We were able to leverage funding and resources to provide the free camp through the backbone support of the college. Definitely want to give a shoutout to UCC, the Douglas County ESD and the Steam Hub,” said Cornish. “Most importantly, I definitely want to give a shoutout to Rick Poland, without him this would have been a really difficult thing to pull off. Not just volunteering the space but helping to supply chairs and tables.”
More info: 541-440-7848.
Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.