DAYS CREEK — Luke Hooper wore jack-o-lantern socks to school Tuesday.
“See, kids love pumpkins,” said Joanne Gordon, who volunteered to bring a pumpkin patch to Days Creek Charter School.
Luke and his classmate Noah Brown hadn’t seen the pumpkins since they planted seeds before summer break, back when they were still fourth graders.
On Tuesday, the fifth graders were not shy about expressing their excitement about the pumpkins that had grown. They ran up and down the patch, moved leaves to see if they could find the biggest pumpkin, or the best pumpkin, and were amazed by all the different shapes and sizes.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Luke said. “I’ve never grown pumpkins before and there are a lot of pumpkins here. These have done really well. I didn’t think they’d be this big.”
In all there are about 200 pumpkins that came from 104 seeds.
“It’s really cool,” Noah said. “I like how we were able to participate in a lot of like planting and getting it all ready, and look at the pumpkins and kind of pick which one we want. And, floating pumpkins.” Floating pumpkins were those that hung from stems that grew up a fence.
The pumpkins will be harvested by students at the school Thursday during their monthly “rubber boots and work gloves” day. One day each month students at the school get out of the classroom and do a natural resources or science project outside.
Gordon said she brought up the idea of a garden years ago, but the school didn’t have anyone to run it. Eventually she decided a pumpkin patch would be the answer.
“A pumpkin patch doesn’t need much,” Gordon said. The ground at Days Creek Charter School is mostly clay, so they built three mounds of compost, mixed with fertilizer, to plant the seeds and surrounded the patch with a fabric to keep the wildlife out.
The high school students brought in compost, and the lower grades planted seeds. Gordon watered the patch with a drip system over the summer and once the students returned for the new school year the pumpkins were almost done.
Gordon is known as the pumpkin lady and once won a prize for growing a 500 pound pumpkin. On Tuesday, she wore a pumpkin hat and t-shirt. “I like to stand out,” she said. “It’s because I’m short.”
Gordon said every one was real helpful in getting the patch going, from the maintenance department, to the teachers, the students and the superintendent.
Once they finished talking about pumpkin patches, Noah and Luke decided adding a corn maze should be the next step — as both had visited pumpkin patches with mazes.
