If you happened to be driving down North Umpqua Highway in Roseburg on Friday, April 15, you may have seen groups of students gathering at Crystal Creek Quality Meats facility to compete in the District Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event (CDE).
The Sutherlin FFA teams both took home the first place blue banners. Oakland FFA placed third in Advanced and second in Beginning.
Participants in the Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE demonstrate their knowledge of meat production. During this team event, students evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade, identify various cuts and rate carcasses; and identify wholesale and retail cuts.
This event is ideal for students who are interested in exploring or pursuing career opportunities in the meat animal industry. Students are challenged to develop analytical skills, critical–thinking strategies, and effective communication skills.
Maddox Griggs, a Sutherlin junior, commented, “I enjoyed the hands-on experience of it all, especially after COVID. Opportunities like these have been very few and far between. I’m glad that we can finally get back to doing cool stuff like this in person.”
Tiana Bernich-Gushwa, a Sutherlin sophomore who placed seventh overall, recounted, “During the meat competition, I enjoyed doing the yield grade, even with it being in the cooler. I also enjoyed judging the meats to see what placing they would be. The overall experience was great and it makes me want to do these more often.”
The State level Meat Evaluation and Technology CDE will be held at Oregon State University in May.
Lainey Sherman is the FFA reporter for Sutherlin High School.
