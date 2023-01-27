Roseburg Public Schools is making several administrative changes for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, which will see new leaders at more than half of the district’s schools.
“These changes will provide several of our leaders with the opportunity to further develop their skills while sharing their talents and strengths in new roles supporting our students, staff and families across our community,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a press release.
Leadership development is a part of the school district’s strategic plan. All administrators will remain for the remainder of the school year, with new roles taking effect July 1.
Here are some of the administrative changes coming to the school district:
Eastwood Elementary School
Jake Hughes will step into the role of principal. Hughes is currently the assistant principal at Fremont Middle School, where he started in August 2019. He taught fourth and fifth grade students in the Sutherlin School District prior to becoming an administrator.
Green Elementary School
Tammy Rasmussen, current principal of Melrose Elementary School, will take over as principal at Green Elementary School. Rasmussen has worked for the Roseburg school district since 1998 and became principal at Melrose in 2016. She previously worked as an Oregon Response to Instruction and Intervention implementation coach, instructional coach, learning specialist and taught kindergarten, first, third, fourth and fifth grade.
Hucrest Elementary School
Jennifer Thompson will move from her role as principal at Eastwood Elementary School to the same position at the Hucrest school. Current Hucrest Elementary School Principal Don Schrader will retire at the end of the school year. Thompson has been the principal at Eastwood since 2018. She joined the Roseburg school district in 2006 as a language arts teacher and district librarian and media specialist at Roseburg High School. She taught language arts at North Medford High School before coming to Roseburg.
Melrose Elementary School
Darin Lomica will take over the principal position at Melrose Elementary School. Lomica has been the assistant principal at Joseph Lane Middle School since 2018. Prior to this he taught fourth, fifth and sixth grade at Melrose Elementary School and also taught for four years at Riley Creek Elementary School in Gold Beach. Lomica first came to Roseburg Public Schools in 1999.
Fremont Middle School
Current Roseburg High School Assistant Principal Randal Olsen will take over as assistant principal at Fremont Middle School. Olsen joined the school district as alternative education coordinator from 2016 to 2018 and became principal of Rose Alternative School until 2021, when the alternative school shuttered and staff and students became a part of Roseburg High School. Olsen previously worked for the Morrow County School District where he taught physical education before moving into an administrative role.
Office of Student Services
Lisa Dickover, current principal at Green Elementary School, will take on the role of coordinator for the office of student services. Dickover began her career as an elementary school teacher for the Winston-Dillard School District. She came to the Roseburg school district in 2012 to teach second grade at Fir Grove Elementary School and stepped into the principal role there in 2014 before transitioning to Green in 2021.
Joseph Lane Middle School
A job opening for assistant principal at Joseph Lane Middle School will be posted in February.
Roseburg High School
A job opening for assistant principal at Roseburg High School will be posted in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.