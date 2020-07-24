Roseburg Public Schools will make changes to student fees — essentially eliminating most fees — to make extracurricular activities more accessible to all students.
“If we talk about the civil right of education, it’s supposed to be free and appropriate,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “But the reality is that it’s not free. If a student wants to play an instrument or a sport, there are fees. What we know is that student fees are a barrier.”
The school will use general fund dollars to eliminate athletic participation fees for all school-sponsored athletics and will use a portion of its Student Investment Account to eliminate the majority of student fees.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}Roseburg High School Athletic Director Russ Bolin said the school conducted a student survey two years ago, which showed fees were one of the main barriers for participation.{/span}
“This is a huge commitment from our district to our families and kids,” Bolin said. “Our school board and district office administrators should be praised and thanked for making this decision.”
Branden Hansen, Roseburg High School’s director of bands, said he hears from families every year that the student fees present a challenge.
“Even though we have scholarships available to families and have never turned a family away in the past because of financial obstacles, there may be families that don’t know that and would be more inclined to participate if fees were removed completely,” he said. “The removal of fees is also the removal of barriers, allowing more students to access enriching activities such as music, sports, etc.”
Some courses, such as music and career technical education, have student fees.
During the 2019-2020 school year, athletic fees were $125 per sport with a $300 family maximum, while academic programs had fees between $5 and $85. Fees were collected for students attending elementary school, middle school and high school.
“We do not want money to be an issue or keep a kid from participating in any activity in our schools,” Bolin said.
Previously, students and families had the opportunity to apply for scholarships or work off the fees.
“The removal of fees could have several significant benefits,” Hansen said. “First off, it would lift a significant financial burden for many families. Even those that don’t pay fees out of pocket up front still have to fundraise, request scholarships, work off the fees, etc. Secondly, it will likely increase participation in band activities.”
Cordon said the school district anticipates eliminating fees and expanding the activities offered at schools will cost approximately $250,000 during a regular school year.
While the school district hopes to eliminate the fees, some costs associated with some of the programs, such as athletic gear or instruments, will remain.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school and extracurricular activities are in limbo, but Cordon said the district hopes to move forward with its plan and start collecting data over a two- to three-year period to see if eliminating fees increases student participation.
“We were going to fund this well before COVID,” Cordon said. “It’s as important now as it’s ever been. We’d all like more opportunity for our kids.”
The pandemic has financially impacted education and instead of the previously announced $4.6 million for its Student Investment Account, the district is now expecting to receive approximately $1.5 million based on last week’s state budget forecast.
“This still remains a priority,” Cordon said. “These dollars are a core, critical investment. Making sure kids feel part of something and connected is pretty important.”
The school district is hoping to add more Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math activities during the 2020-21 school year.
A list of what fees will be eliminated will be presented to the school board and the public during the Aug. 12 regular school board meeting. The student fees will then be communicated with parents and students prior to the start of the school year.
