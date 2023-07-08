While kids played video games or watched television at home, 18 girls from different schools came together to put on a play in only 10 days.
Maple Corner Montessori has a series of summer camps each year. Theater camp was a new edition.
The concept of the theater camp was to take a piece of classic literature and adapt it into an original play. The idea for doing Winnie the Pooh was inspired by fifth grader Devree Guido.
“I love Winnie the Pooh because the characters have very unique personalities,” Guido said. “Pooh is silly with a little brain, Eeyore is sad, Kanga and Roo are happy, Owl is fussy, and Piglet is scared.”
Winnie the Pooh, published in 1926, also went into the public domain in 2023, so the timing was impeccable. It was a collection of stories about A.A. Milne’s own son, Christopher Robin. All the characters were real stuffed animals Christopher Robin played with. Winnie the Pooh got his name from a real American Black Bear in the London Zoo named Winnie.
Maple Corner Montessori is known for letting the students lead. In honor of this, the play Winnie the Pooh was entirely written and directed by students.
In theater camp, children learned about all the work that goes into a play production. They also learned acting exercises, how to play a character with feeling, the parts of the stage, voice projection, blocking and more.
The children worked strenuously to finish the play before their time was up. They had a performance on June 30 at Whipple Fine Arts Center.
The play opened with Frédéric Chopin’s Nocturne Opus 15 Number 2 in F-Sharp Major for piano, which sounds like the copyrighted Disney theme. Narrator and fourth grader Kaya Jackson introduced the classic characters one by one.
One character who was missing? Tigger, who was featured in later A.A. Milne books.
With help from parents, the play had a set with two oak trees, a sign and a prickly gorse bush. Aubree Roderick, who played Eeyore, loved making the audience laugh. “I hid behind the bush during the play because it was funny,” she said.
The sign featured directions to Owl’s House and a word in the Takelma language of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Indians: péem-kwalá (woods). “Even though we traveled to the 100 Acre Woods in our imagination,” said Maple Corner Montessori teacher Lisa Shaklee. “It was important to me to honor the people who have lived here since time immemorial by including words from the Takelma language.”
One of the many highlights of the show was the ensemble’s dance as bees. Winnie the Pooh, played by Sarah Larson, cried, “These are the wrong sort of bees!”
Maple Corner Montessori third grader Rylee Rutlege played the queen bee. “I loved being sassy,” Rylee exclaimed, “and doing a cartwheel!”
Stage Manager Emily Larson, a recent Roseburg High School graduate, along with her junior stage managers Mia Jorgensen and Gretchen Myers, ran the show behind the curtains. Larson brought much theater experience and enthusiasm to the camp.
Overall, theater camp helped students get out of their shells and hopefully allowed them to discover a love of theater at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.