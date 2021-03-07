Alyssa Fox of Roseburg was named to Biola University's Dean's List for academic excellence.
Fox was one of approximately 1,800 students who received the honor, which required a GPA above 3.6 while enrolled in 12 or more credits and a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.
Biola University is a Christian university in Southern California.
