Capture the flag, fishing, swimming, dodgeball, basketball and a whole host of other sports are enjoyed at Partner Sports Camp this weekend at the YMCA of Douglas County and the nearby Stewart Park.
"It's been amazing," Gianna Monroe said of Partner Sports Camp, which is a cooperative endeavor between Douglas Education Service District and the YMCA of Douglas County that has been in Douglas County for 17 years.
It was Gianna's first time at the camp that pairs students with disabilities and students without disabilities for two weeks.
The goal of the program is to help students gain experience interacting with those who are different from themselves, and provide them with a chance to participate in activities.
"It teaches kids to be more understanding and more compassionate," volunteer Susan Acree said.
Acree said her daughter, Taylor, participated in the very first camp back in 2005 and loved it.
Back then the program was called Camp Shriver, for Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of former President John F. Kennedy and supporter of the Special Olympics. The camp was one of six across the nation and the only one west of the Mississippi.
Monday was the start of the second week of camp, which will conclude Thursday with closing ceremonies.
Participation in the camp is free, thanks to sponsors and donors.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.