Back in April, Umpqua Watersheds hosted an “Eco Innovations Challenge” in which youths and adults presented their solutions to local environmental challenges.
The presenters provided research, passion, and innovative ideas for a myriad of problems they were passionate about. We had proposals for collecting litter and turning it into art, field surveys to collect data about the presence of various species of bees in the area, and decreasing or eliminating the use of chemical pesticides and herbicides in roadside spraying.
The youngest presenter, Emily, who was 9 years old at the time, presented her plans for a summer program to connect youths to the environment. Hers was one of the proposals selected to receive financial and volunteer support to put her idea into action. Her program, called “Kids for Nature” will engage ten to fifteen local youths (7-12 years old) this summer; it is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday for three weeks, starting July 12.
Each Monday, we’re hoping to go for a hike at Douglas County park and collect leaves, sticks, and other natural materials. On Tuesday, we’ll do nature art projects using the materials collected the previous day.
It has been inspiring to watch Kids for Nature grow from a mere pondering during one of our Changemakers sessions several months ago, to what will soon be a full-fledged program. Emily collected names of possible facilitators. She is the one who created the program name and logo, and she brainstormed several activity ideas for the sessions. She has assisted with marketing and the interest form for the program. This is one clear example of the positive impact one person — no matter how young — can have on other people and the environment, and it all started with an idea …
If you have a child who might like to participate in the program, please scan the QR code, which will take you to a form indicating your/their interest. If you would like to support the program in some way, please contact Ryan Kincaid, the AmeriCorps member serving as Umpqua Watersheds’ environmental education and outreach leader, by emailing ryan@umpquawatersheds.org. Or, perhaps your family missed the Eco Innovations Challenge, but your child might like to share some of her/his ideas with the world through one of our radio programs, let us know!
