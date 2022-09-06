Analicia Nicholson might not be new to Douglas Education Service District, but she is new to the position of superintendent.
Nicholson took over for predecessor Michael Lasher in July.
Douglas County has been Nicholson’s home nearly all her life, save her stint in college. She grew up on her family’s ranch, eventually choosing to follow in her mother’s footsteps in becoming a teacher.
“Truthfully, I had no plans to go into education. I was always interested in health but I knew I didn’t want to be a practitioner of any sort,” she said. “When I was in college, I stumbled upon public health. It’s very prevention focused, which is the part of health I love. But when I graduated, it was really hard to find a job in public health and that is where my mom being a teacher helped me realize that I could be a health teacher.”
She spent a year teaching in Camas Valley, but never really got to pursue her health teacher idea. It was during that time that she came to Douglas ESD for training. After watching the facilitator make such a difference in the lives of those teachers, she found a new path to pursue.
Nicholson started at Douglas ESD as an instructional coach 14 years ago and will now to take the reins of the organization.
“The heart of my passion is advocacy. I advocate for people and help them find what they need, that’s probably the center of who I am,” Nicholson said.
When asked if Nicholson ever expected to serve as superintendent, she laughed and said no.
“I’m a leader by nature, so I seek out leadership opportunities. To me, it doesn’t matter what your role is, anyone can be a leader,” Nicholson said. “I just seek to make an impact and a difference for our children, families, districts and communities. I see this as an opportunity to keep doing that, but it wasn’t something I’ve had my eye set on.”
She said being open to opportunities such as these has really helped her throughout her career. That’s one reason she has built such lasting relationships with community partners.
The majority of her career has been focused on student engagement and professional learning for adults. Nicholson said she is constantly asking herself is; “How does this help students learn,” which is what she believes is the reason Douglas ESD exists.
“I try to be a really good listener and really learn from what people are sharing and use that to put programing or relationships in place,” Nicholson said. “I think my experience growing up on a ranch really teaches you that you are a part of something larger and it takes everyone to succeed.”
Her duties become far broader than what she is used to, since her purview now encompasses the entire county. Nicholson said she isn’t just focused on one school, community partnership or group of students anymore. Now, she will be responsible for more than 300 full- and part-time administrative, confidential, licensed, contracted and classified professionals providing services to all 13 school districts.
“The Douglas ESD motto is to listen, learn, lead and so that’s my goal and my goal for our organization — that we are listening to those that we serve, we learn and we find ways to lead through their needs and are adaptable and flexible in those things,” Nicholson said. “My other goal is to just be of service to our districts, the students, the families and the communities that we serve.”
