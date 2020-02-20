Applications for the second round of Farm to School Education grants are due March 31.
Oregon Department of Education announced a second round of grants, including 10 mini grants of up to $10,000 and 10 larger grants of $10,000 to $100,000.
The mini grants will be "a good opportunity for a grantee to 'try out' farm to school without the extra work of the full application process of the larger grants," according to the Oregon Department of Education.
The department hopes to announce award winner by the first week of May.
Information: farmtoCNP@state.or.us or check the website at https://tinyurl.com/rmqqqsj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.