May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We wanted to take the time to showcase some of our newer purchases written by Asian American and Pacific Islander authors.
Board BooksRecently republished in board book format is “Yum! Yuck! A Book of People Sounds,” written by Newbery Medal winner Linda Sue Park and Julia Durango and illustrated by Sue Rama. This story shows the different ways people communicate the same feeling.
Read through the story, and guess what the characters are saying by the emotions shown on their faces. It is an adorable story that introduces small kids to a variety of languages saying things such as “Wow!” or “Yikes!” It is great for ages 1-3.
Picture Books“Mommy’s Hometown,” written by Hope Lim and illustrated by Jaime Kim, is a sweet book about changing towns. A little boy has heard many stories about his mother’s childhood, and he finally is getting to visit the place where his mom grew up. When they visit, the town looks very different from the stories he has been told.
The narrative compares how some things, such as tall apartment buildings, change, while other things, such as a winding river and a grandma calling her children home, stay the same. It illustrates that time moves forward, yet some aspects of life never change.
It is great for any adult and child to share while talking about changes happening where they live.
Middle GradesNewbery Medal winner and honoree Erin Entrada Kelly’s newest book is “Those Kids From Fawn Creek.” In this story, middle school students react to a new student joining their school when the normal is no one moves to their small town. The book is told primarily from the point of view of two friends, Greyson and Dorothy; however, there are chapters told from the viewpoint of all the seventh grade students.
The story follows the interactions of the middle schoolers, their friendships, broken friendships, self-discovery and tall tales. It is a fun story to see the students’ individual thoughts about the change that has happened because of a new student. It gives a good point of view that other people’s thoughts about what is happening are not always what you think.
I would definitely recommend this story to any 9- to 13-year-old who is going into middle school or dealing with a change of friendships.
TeensMalinda Lo won a number of awards, including the National Book Award and the Asian/Pacific American Award for Youth Literature, for “Last Night at the Telegraph Club.” Set in 1950s San Francisco, “Telegraph Club” features Lily Hu, a 17-year-old Chinese American who is navigating her burgeoning feelings for her classmate Kathleen Miller.
Gay people are not widely accepted, leaving Lily to question herself without support from her family and longtime friends. Then she visits the Telegraph Club, a lesbian nightclub that allows her to find a community to which she can belong. Still, sharing her true self can put her family at risk because the 1950s are the height of the Red Scare, and Lily’s father already has had his citizenship papers taken because he stood up for a neighbor suspected of Communist activities.
Lo conducted a lot of research to create “Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” a deeply moving novel that explores themes of love, family obligation and societal norms.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
There are no youth programs at the library in May. Look for our Summer Reading Program with in-person events starting in June!
