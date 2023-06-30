Question: I want to plant milkweed in my garden to support monarch butterflies. What should I know about this plant?
Answer: Who doesn’t love monarchs with their fat, whimsically-striped caterpillars and the magical butterflies they become? Monarchs add delight and beauty to our world. Their amazing story of flitting their way across hundreds of dangerous miles captivates our wonder. Monarchs and other pollinators are critical to our food production and life on this planet as we know it.
Milkweed is vital to the life cycle of the Monarch. It is the only plant the larvae will feed upon and where the adult butterfly will lay her eggs. But lately Monarch numbers are crashing. According to the Xerces Society, over the past 30 years the iconic orange and black butterflies have declined more than 90% in their California wintering grounds.
Though “plant milkweed” has been the predominant cry, there is a lot of information about milkweed (often not widely known) that gardeners should consider before adding this plant to their garden.
Asclepsia speciosa (showy milkweed) and asclepias fascicularis (narrow leaf milkweed) are native to Oregon. Species and origin matter, and purchasing a non-native variety of milkweed may not be beneficial to monarchs and native bees in the way you hope (bees like milkweed too). Ecosystems, plants, insects and birds often have very critical interrelationships that are often highly specific to species that have evolved together. So be sure you plant native varieties.
Showy milkweed has elongated leaves surrounding a tall stem. The clumped stems (sometimes a bit floppy) can reach 3-5 feet in height. Delicate star-shaped pink blossoms bloom in globular clusters in early summer, and bees love them. In the fall, seeds form inside papery pouches that open when ripe, releasing wispy seed-parachutes in the wind. This plant needs a lot of space. It spreads readily through underground rhizomes. Last fall, clearing a bed in a demonstration garden where milkweed had nearly taken over, I was astounded by the size of these rhizomes. Once established, milkweed will pop up throughout the growing season through the grass, gravel pathways and everywhere else near where you planted it. These pop-ups are not hard to pull, but if you don’t keep after it, milkweed will out-compete and shade everything around it. Had I been aware of this habit, I might have planted mine in a container instead.
A 2022 study found that almost all milkweed purchased from commercial nursery sources contained high levels of pesticides. If you buy from a nursery, ask about this. If they cannot tell you about pesticide use, consider buying your plants from The Native Plant Society, the Elkton Butterfly Center, a native plant nursery, or grow your own from seed. I grew mine from seed. It did not get very large or bloom the first season, died back completely in winter, but sent new shoots early the next spring.
Milkweed is also poisonous. Like foxglove and nightshade, it contains cardiac glycosides. It is not unsafe to work around, but these chemicals affect heart function if ingested in large enough amounts by humans, pets or livestock. Showy milkweed contains fewer of these chemicals than some varieties, but fortunately these plants are also not very palatable. Healthy animals with abundant forage don’t tend to choose to eat them, so they’re not a cause of great concern for livestock unless found in their hay since the toxins are present in green or dried plants. Monarch caterpillars are not affected by the poison. The bright color of Monarch butterflies warns potential predators, “I taste bad!”. But knowing this about milkweed reminds us to monitor young pets or small children around milkweed, and to be thoughtful if our garden borders pastures. In a small planting like mine, the seed pods are easily removed before seeds mature and disperse. Seek more information from an extension agent if you still have questions about planting milkweed.
Monarch habitat is declining. In Douglas County, we have never seen many, but they do come through. Quilting together “way stations” by planting a patch of milkweed in our gardens is a small thing we can do to help. But as all of our gardening choices have effects, we need to know our plants, their habits and qualities, and how they fit into our gardens and the spaces around us. In my yard, armed with what I know about milkweed, I can manage the issues, and hope one day my small patch might help a magical butterfly along its way.
