Shaye and Oinky

Shaye Guido’s smile says it all, after winning a blue ribbon with her pig Oinky.

Shaye and Oinky

 Photo courtesy of Liz Frasier

Shaye Guido didn’t talk for the first seven years of her life, but when the 12-year-old won a blue ribbon at the Douglas County Fair with her pig Oinky on Wednesday she couldn’t stop jumping up and down and telling her friends and family.

Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.