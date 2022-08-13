Shaye Guido didn’t talk for the first seven years of her life, but when the 12-year-old won a blue ribbon at the Douglas County Fair with her pig Oinky on Wednesday she couldn’t stop jumping up and down and telling her friends and family.
When asked how she felt about winning, she said, “Like a champion.”
And she was.
After Shaye got the blue ribbon, she did a victory lap in the arena with the biggest smile on her face.
“It is pure joy,” her aunt Liz Frasier said. “My heart was full seeing it, and half the audience was in tears.”
Shaye is autistic, which is a neurological and developmental disorder that impacts the way she communicates, learns and behaves.
Shaye raised Oinky by herself from a 20 pound piglet to a respectable 240 pound hog. Twice a day she would go out to the barn and take care of Oinky.
“Of course she’d never say she was cleaning the sty, but she was cleaning the pig’s bedroom,” Frasier said.
When Shaye went on vacation to Hawaii with her family, she asked Frasier —who’ been involved in 4-H for decades— to take care of Oinky and gave very specific instructions. Frasier, in turn, sent pictures to Shaye; Oinky in a bikini, Oinky wearing a lei, Oinky in a “I miss mom” t-shirt, and similar outfits.
“It was really cute,” said Jessica Guido, Shaye’s mom.
By Friday, Shaye had snagged two blue ribbons with Oinky.
An assistant joined her in the arena each time she showed, but was able to stand in the corner and let Shaye do the presentation.
Shaye said she likes showing the pig, but was not a fan of having to wear jeans and a belt during the showing — she’s rather be in shorts and t-shirt.
And her favorite part of raising a pig? “The heart of a pig is like a human,” Shaye said.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.