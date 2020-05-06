Umpqua Community College is considering getting rid of its automotive programs.
UCC’s board of education will meet via Zoom video conference at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday, where termination of the Toyota T-Ten Program and General Automotive AAS degrees are on the agenda.
In June 2019, UCC President Debra Thatcher said both automotive programs were under review due to low enrollment and “exceptionally high” operating costs.
At that time, Thatcher also said a final decision on the programs’ future would be made in mid-May.
“Faculty were given the opportunity to develop and implement a plan to increase enrollment and sustain the programs, but the execution of the plan did not yield positive results,” Provost Kacy Crabtree wrote to the board. “Given the financial impact of COVID-19, the elimination of academic programs is inevitable going forward, thus the recommendation to eliminate the T-TEN and General Automotive AAS degree programs.”
Faculty in the automotive program are working on developing a teach-out plan for both programs as well as a one-year certificate program to support the training of auto mechanics, according to Crabtree.
Roseburg High School revived its automotive program at the start of the 2018-2019 school year, which allows students to get Automotive Service Excellence certifications and earn factory certification while in high school.
The UCC board will also go over bargaining agreements, reduction in force, award a copier contract and adopt a budget.
Reducing staff at the college is part of a comprehensive budget reduction plan, according to documents submitted by Director of Human Resources Kelley Pleuard.
