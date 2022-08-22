The school bus drops students off Monday for the first day of the new school year at Days Creek Charter School. Superintendent Steve Woods stands ready to high five students as they make their way to their new classrooms.
DAYS CREEK — Scarlet Orrson had been waiting for school to start for 58 days.
That's when the kindergartner started counting down the days until she would be able to start school at Days Creek Charter School.
On Monday, that day finally arrived and Scarlet was excited. Not sad, not nervous, just excited.
But excitement was just one of the feelings that was almost palpable in the parking lot of the school as parents and buses were there to drop students off to start the 2022-2023 school year.
"It's not horrible," eighth grader Ashlyn Nerrell said about going back to school. "Summer was so short. It went by way too fast."
Ashlyn said she's happy she gets to be a middle schooler for one more year, because she's not looking forward to starting high school. "It'll be scary next year," she said.
Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods echoed Ashlyn's feelings about summer not lasting quite long enough.
"Summer went by fast," he said. "But the school year is here and we're going to get rolling."
Isaac Bissonnette started at Days Creek at the end of last year, as a transfer student, and he was ready to start his sophomore year at the school. "I like the school," he said. "It's the best one I've been at."
Isaac will be able to see his little brothers, third grader Simon and first grader John, in the hallways of the K-12 school.
Days Creek was the first public school to start the school year. All other public K-12 schools in Douglas County will start classes next week.
The start of the school year at Days Creek had a somber undertone, as one of its students was killed in a fatal car accident on Aug. 16. The Douglas Education Service District made mental health responders available at the school to help the community.
