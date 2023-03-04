Coos and Douglas County teams competed in the Oregon Battle of the Books regional tournament on Feb. 25 in Coos Bay.
It was the firs time the event was held since 2019 and Catherine Hampton took charge by hosting it at Marshfield High School. Hampton is a coordinator and coach for teams from third through 12th grade.
“Going to the competition was my favorite part. In person battles were better because it felt more like a competition,” said Collin Coopride, a student at Roseburg’s Fullerton IV Elementary School. “It was fun to have people watch.”
Fullerton IV was one of 24 teams to compete in the Battle of the Books, and finished fourth. The competition was divided into three different grade divisions.
Fullerton’s OBOB team placed fourth at regionals.
“My favorite part of OBOB is watching the process of teams working together, having meaningful discussions about the books as they practice and having fun during competition,” Hampton said.
OBOB is something many people, including Hampton, find to be important. “OBOB provides students who may not compete in other activities an opportunity to be part of a team,” she said. “It is important because it is a fun activity that encourages reading and teamwork.”
South Umpqua High School won the ninth through 12th grade championship over North Bend High School. North Bend Middle School beat Marshfield Junior High for the sixth through eight grade championship, and The Lighthouse School beat Millicoma for the third through fifth grade championship. The top teams from each grade range will get the opportunity to compete at the state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.