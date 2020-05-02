Due to school closures, kids are riding their bikes around Roseburg more often than usual. This is a great way to get exercise, but not everybody knows how to ride a bike responsibly and safely. Here are some fun tips and tricks for bike safety!
- ALWAYS WEAR YOUR HELMET! If you fall it will help keep you from getting injured.
- Do not wear headphones while riding.
- Keep both hands on the handlebars, except when signaling.
- Keep both feet on pedals.
- In a group, ride single-file, with the flow of traffic.
- Wear a brightly colored helmet and retro-reflective material on your clothing.
- Use the correct hand signals for making turns.
There are your tips. To stay safe, bikers and drivers need to be aware of their surroundings!
