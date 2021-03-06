Douglas Education Service District invites individuals with bachelor’s degrees to consider becoming a public school substitute teacher. Substitute teaching is flexible and rewarding work.
There is currently a big demand for substitute teachers. Did you know that there are more than 760 public school teachers in Douglas County? We provide substitute teaching services for all of our component school districts. These districts include: Yoncalla, North Douglas, Elkton, Oakland, Sutherlin, Roseburg, Glide, Winston/Dillard, Camas Valley, South Umpqua, Riddle, Days Creek and Glendale. Schools depend on substitute teachers to provide continuity to students’ learning.
In Douglas County public school substitute teachers can gross up to $211 per day, and the daily rates increase with long-term assignments. Also, all eligible licensed substitutes participate in the Oregon PERS retirement plan.
It is not required for individuals to have an education degree or a background in education. Qualified applicants can become a substitute teacher with a Restricted Substitute Teaching License, and Douglas ESD will instruct applicants about the required process. Individuals may be in the classrooms as soon as the required criteria has been satisfied.
Generally, substitutes have the opportunity to work as much or as little as the person chooses. Substitutes can choose to work one day every eight weeks or as much as every day, Monday through Friday. They can choose where to work and can work for one school or even one teacher. However, they can also choose to work for all schools and every grade level throughout the entire county, including early learning and special education environments. Currently, substitute teachers provide both in-person and remote learning to students.
Substitute jobs are secured through an automated, web-based scheduling system that can be accessed by phone or through a computer with internet service. Substitute employees may accept or reject assignments.
A day in the life of a substitute includes: taking attendance, following the teacher’s lesson plans and conducting class so that progress and growth of the students will be continuous. Duties could also include playground supervision and even watering plants.
We appreciate all of our substitutes and work hard to ensure safe working environments by following all necessary guidance. Due to the pandemic, substitutes receive training in COVID-19 safety, technology tools, engagement strategies and stress management. In addition, substitutes are required to take SafeSchools Trainings offered online.
If you know anyone who is looking for either full time or part time work, let them know about our substitute services.
We also need instructional assistant substitutes for our Early Learning classrooms.
For more information about becoming a public school substitute teacher in Douglas County, visit: https://douglasesd.k12.or.us/substitute-teachers or contact Connie Rosas at connie.rosas@douglasesd.k12.or.us or 541-957-4823.
