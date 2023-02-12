Roseburg High School’s band program had a night full of raffle prizes, bingo games, desserts and fun on Thursday. Bingo cards were $5 for people to participate in the fun.
“The money from bingo card sales actually goes to each student’s individual account,” Band Director Branden Hansen said. “Every band student has an account with our nonprofit Band Parent Organization. They can use money in that account for trip expenses, instrument-related purchases, band fees, etc. The money from raffle prizes in the desert dash will go to instrument repairs and purchases.”
Hansen is thankful for the opportunity to do this event again for the first time since 2019.
“It’s been wonderful to see more events come back and to give students the sense of normalcy they deserve,” he said. “This has always been one of my favorite fundraisers and activities of the year. I’m glad we get to enjoy it again in 2023.”
Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber was in attendance to support the band program.
“The band is important to so many kids and gives them a place where they feel they belong,” Weber said. “It’s so fun to see kids grow through the band program and it feels like the right thing to do is to support them.”
At the end of the event is the biggest chance for a big prize.
Hansen said it was his favorite part of the night. “We collect all of the bingo cards back and give everybody the opportunity to purchase a card for $1,” he said. “They can buy as many cards as they want at a dollar each. We then play a game of blackout and the winner takes half of the pot, with the rest going to the band program. It’s high stakes, and fun to see somebody walk away with a fairly large cash prize.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.