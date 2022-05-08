Although the school year is coming to a close and the days are getting longer, FFA students aren’t slowing down. Numerous state FFA events are held throughout the state, and many local teams have been engaged.
On April 22, Sutherlin FFA members displayed their expertise in the Nursery and Landscape Career Development Event (CDE), placing second in state. This event tests students’ skills in maintaining landscape plants and related products, evaluating equipment and services, and performing landscape design.
On April 23, students identified plants, judged flower arrangements and engaged in creative problem solving in the State Floriculture CDE. Participants also demonstrated skills in flower arranging, propagation and the preparation of floral and foliage products for sale.
This event builds skills required for careers in greenhouse, field production management, garden center, floral shop and floral design management.
Douglas County FFA chapters were well-represented with Oakland placing first, Sutherlin finishing second and Elkton taking fourth amongst 25 teams.
From May 1-3, FFA students gathered at Oregon State University to battle it out in state-level competitions. Sutherlin FFA marshaled teams to compete in four different events.
In the Veterinary Science CDE, students worked in teams to demonstrate their technical proficiency with a variety of animals by completing a written exam, critical-thinking scenario questions, equipment and breed identifications and hands-on practicums. The A-Team placed fifth amongst the 39 teams present, and the B-Team was second.
Rylynn Mack, a Sutherlin sophomore who competed in Vet Science commented, “Something I enjoyed about the Vet Science CDE is that I got to meet new people from different areas. I enjoy this aspect of it because as you learn while doing the CDE, you also seem to be less nervous about the competition when you know other people are in your shoes.”
Participants in the Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE demonstrated their knowledge of meat production. During this event, team members evaluated beef carcasses for quality and yield grade, identified various cuts and rate carcasses and identified wholesale and retail cuts. Students are challenged to exhibit analytical skills, critical–thinking strategies, and effective communication skills.
Oakland took second while Sutherlin was fourth in the A-Team division, and Sutherlin’s B-Team was first amongst B-Teams.
Students who participated in the National FFA Horse Evaluation CDE displayed their knowledge of equine science by evaluating and ranking horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance. Participants defended their decisions in front of a panel of judges.
In this team CDE, students solved problems related to the nutrition and reproduction of horses to tack/equipment and feed. South Umpqua placed fifth with Lexie Pickering being the overall high individual in the event.
Sutherlin FFA also had a team.
Teams in the Milk Quality and Products CDE demonstrated their knowledge about the quality, production, processing, distribution, promotion and marketing of milk and dairy foods. FFA members engaging in this CDE assessed defects in milk products, identified different kinds of cheeses and determined the difference between real and imitation dairy products.
Sutherlin’s B-Team took second place honors.
Emma Davis, a Sutherlin freshman who participated in Milk Quality and Products said, “Milk Quality was by far my favorite CDE that I’ve done throughout my freshman year. I’m not sure why but getting second place just made me the happiest person on the planet. I also think I learned a lot about expectations, even though I got second during districts, I didn’t do well in State. It made me realize that sometimes your expectations are going to be higher than what you’re capable of and that’s okay. ”
