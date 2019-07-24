WINCHESTER — Each student mixed their base of black icing with a variety of other colors — orange, dark blue, green, pink or light blue — to create a glaze for their galaxy cupcake during Tuesday afternoon’s activity at Roseburg Summer Fun’s Bon Appetit camp at Umpqua Community College.
“It turned out real good,” 10-year-old Tigerlily Whitebird said. “All the color tilted to one side.”
After the glaze went on, students added sprinkles, pearls and additional icing.
As soon as they were done pouring the glaze on their small cakes the students went to clean up.
And while the glaze was hardening, the students made a large cake to decorate later. Each student had a five-second turn to beat the ingredients together.
“I like eating what I make,” 8-year-old Brooke Sexton said.
Galaxy cupcakes were just one of many delicacies the fourth through sixth graders will make this week.
In addition to learning about baking and decorating, the students are also learning how to make appetizers, main dishes and use a Dutch oven.
In Dutch oven cooking, the students made breakfast pizzas and armpit fudge, and will have mac and cheese and brownies on the menu later this week.
All the recipes are designed to be child-friendly in both taste and ease of cooking.
Aiden Spurgeon and Jacob Townsend were friends before they came to camp and were excited about creating together throughout the week.
“My trick is to add a lot of color,” Aiden said, while Jacob went for a more understated look with just a few blue swirls.
“Cooking camps are always popular,” said UCC Camp Coordinator Susan Neeman. “We don’t force them to make anything or eat anything.”
Each student also gets to bring the recipes home with them.
