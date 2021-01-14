It's likely that May 2022 will see a bond measure for Roseburg Public Schools on the ballot.
During a work session Wednesday, the board discussed a new bond measure and although no official decisions were made during the meeting there was a consensus among board members that it would look similar to the May 2020 bond measure.
"Nothing has changed for buildings, nothing has really changed for that 90 some million dollars," School board member Rod Cotton said. "I mean it's all there, some things may have gotten worse, even with kids not in school because buildings get old. I would highly support this in May of next year."
Other board members agreed that the same concerns then are still concerns now and that the priorities on student safety and security have not changed.
In May 2020, voters rejected a $94 million general obligation school bond placed on the ballot by Roseburg Public Schools. That bond was meant to make renovations at all buildings, build five new gymnasiums at elementary schools, upgrade infrastructure, replace the Heritage (Old Main) building on the high school campus and improve sites and furnishings throughout the district.
The bond levy was narrowly defeated with about 48% of voters in favor and 52% against. The 2020 bond levy would have cost homeowners within the boundaries of the school district an estimated $1.27 per $1,000 in assessed value.
Board members did agree that the messaging to the public should change and there was some discussion about possibly hiring a marketing firm.
School board member Howard Johnson said a letter to the newspaper that contained a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. quote may have been a wrong move, because "I believe we quoted a civil rights leader in one of our editorials, into a redneck community. I don't think that's going to go over very well."
Johnson also noted that people were unclear about the need for a bond measure when the school district frequently announced the grants it received for similar projects.
School board members also said COVID-19 was an obstacle in getting the word out about the bond and ultimately getting the bond passed in 2020.
"The big difference is COVID. We didn't have COVID when we passed the last two bonds," board member Rod Cotton said. "We need to have staff support, some of our staff and even our board members didn't support the last bond. COVID was in that but, I mean, we have to have everybody on board as much as possible and that was a disappointment to me."
Shooting Yourself In The Foot: School board member Howard Johnson said a letter to the newspaper that contained a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. quote may have been a wrong move, because "I believe we quoted a civil rights leader in one of our editorials, into a redneck community. I don't think that's going to go over very well."
Neither is calling the community "redneck", but you seemed to feel you had a good handle on that term. In fact, the term redneck is an Appalachia coal miner's term, not an Oregon Chartered As A Caucasian State term. It shouldn't escape you that we now know what happens when thousands of Caucasians spread out in Oregon's rural vastness. Leave them alone for 150 years to stew in their racism and they will begin to hate each other. Perhaps it's in their unwillingness to improve their children's level of education. Perhaps $1.27 per each $1,000 of income is just asking too much to those who find it difficult to earn $1,000 in income. And that's no vision of the future for them or their generations to come since a lack of education seems to be the number one cause of rampant breeding - what seems more important is to allow the systemic racism to perpetuate rather than investing in creating smarter children and grandchildren.
