Aurora Ropp mug

Aurora Ropp mug

As young readers settle into their fall routines, we are here to remind them that Roseburg Public Library has a lot of books with characters who also are navigating school, friends and family.

All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

As far as the new books for little kids are concerned, I can see now why they don't want parental involvement.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.