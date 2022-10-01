There are heavy topics in the world that children might have to face in their young lives. One of those heavy things is domestic violence.
It can be hard to know where to start talking to your child about a difficult topic, and this is a great opportunity for a book. Books provide a safe place to learn or make sense of your own situation.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we are sharing book recommendations for talking about the subject.
Picture Books“At the End of Holyrood Lane” written by Dimity Powell and illustrated by Nicky Johnston features a little girl afraid of a storm. The protagonist shares how she enjoys playing outside and dancing around, until the storm comes. She hides from the storm in many places. The storm is described as unpredictable, and the girl never knows how bad it will be.
One day the girl is playing and gets caught in the storm. She tries to hide and ignore it, but the storm keeps after her and she ends up soaking wet. She then does something different and goes to her mom for help. There are a few more grumbles, but the storm has gone away.
The illustrations in this story show the storm with a human head outline in many views. The violence going on is compared with the unpredictability of a storm. Well done illustrations and clear text make this a good picture book to address domestic violence with a child between the ages of 3 and 7.
Middle Grades“The Fort” by Gordon Korman is the story of a group of tween boys whose love for one another helps deal with the difficulties they face.
After a hurricane wreaks havoc on their town, Evan, C.J., Jason and Mitchell go exploring in the woods. They’re not keen on newcomer Ricky tagging along until he discovers an underground bunker built years ago by an eccentric millionaire.
All of a sudden the boys have an amazing fort, and they spend a lot of their time playing VCR tapes, listening to records and eating 40-year-old canned food.
It also is the perfect place for C.J. to hide from his abusive stepfather, at least for a while. But it becomes increasingly difficult to keep his secret from his friends, especially when Ricky picks up on clues the others brushed off. After all, there are only so many death-defying stunts one boy can launch to cover up the bruises.
I focused on C.J.’s storyline, but each of the boys has a unique situation. Older tweens are sure to relate to these likable characters and find much to discuss in a group setting.
TeensAuthor Kyrie McCauley drew from personal experience in her debut novel, “If These Wings Could Fly.”
Leighton Barnes is beginning her senior year of high school, and she wants nothing more than to leave her small Pennsylvania town for New York University. But something big is holding her back. Her dad has become increasingly abusive, and Leighton feels obligated to stay and protect her two younger sisters.
When Leighton begins dating star student and football player Liam, she realizes there may be a way out of her situation. Then her dad’s erratic behavior threatens not only her future but her life.
McCauley employs magical realism (Leighton’s house repairs itself after every explosive episode) and the habits of crows, which threaten to overtake the town, to create a lyrical story perfect for mature teens.
