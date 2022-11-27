Scouts from Cow Creek Troop 36 are selling Christmas trees to help raise money so they can go on expeditions. The troop will continue its sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and next weekend, in the parking lot across from the Chevron off Interstate 5 exit 103 near Riddle.
Jonathan Pequeno stands next to a Douglas Fir Christmas tree. Scouts from Cow Creek Troop 36 will continue its sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and next weekend, in the empty parking lot across from the Chevron off Interstate 5 exit 103 near Riddle.
Scouts from Cow Creek Troop 36 are selling Christmas trees to help raise money so they can go on expeditions. The troop will continue its sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and next weekend, in the parking lot across from the Chevron off Interstate 5 exit 103 near Riddle.
SANNE GODFREY
The News-Review
Jonathan Pequeno stands next to a Douglas Fir Christmas tree. Scouts from Cow Creek Troop 36 will continue its sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and next weekend, in the empty parking lot across from the Chevron off Interstate 5 exit 103 near Riddle.
RIDDLE — A group of young boys were waving at cars Saturday afternoon, trying to draw attention to their Christmas tree lot.
Boy Scouts from Cow Creek Troop 36 are selling trees, all Douglas Firs between 6 and 8 foot tall, for $50 a tree.
Tanner Reed, one of four scouts selling trees between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, said the money will be used so the scouts can go on trips and learn more skills.
“I like selling stuff in general,” Tanner said. “The money goes to the scout troop, so we can go to summer camp and monthly trips. It helps pay for that.”
Tanner said he really enjoyed going to Kitson Springs near Oakridge.
By 2:30 p.m. Saturday the scouts had sold eight trees, but they will be there again from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and the same times next Saturday and Sunday. Scouts are working in small groups for three hour shifts. They will to be at the empty parking lot right off Interstate 5 exit 103, near Riddle, across from the Chevron, until all trees are sold.
“We’ve got a hundred of them,” said Kyle Reed, assistant scout master. For people who already have a Christmas tree, the troop is also selling meat sticks.
Cow Creek Troop 36 meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Riddle Elementary School. Those interested in joining are invited to join. There are currently about 14 newer scouts and six to eight older scouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.