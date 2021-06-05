Brandon Byrd, a Glide High School senior, was awarded the $5,000 Yasmin Treki Memorial Scholarship.
Byrd will be attending Central Oregon Community College to study aviation science and obtaining a commercial helicopter license. His goal is to become an aerial firefighter helicopter pilot.
Yasmin Treki was the 2005 Glide High School salutatorian and a junior at the University of Oregon when her life was cut short due to leukemia. This is the 12th year her family has awarded this scholarship in her memory.
