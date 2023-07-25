Brett Steinacher will take on the new role of Pathways Innovator, a position created by Umpqua Community College and Roseburg Public Schools with the hopes to create clear pathways for students transitioning from education to the workforce.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.

(2) comments

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

This is important work.

Sanne, what is UCC doing with other schools in the county? Maybe you could do a broader article.

Thanks!

Sanne Godfrey Staff
Sanne Godfrey

https://www.nrtoday.com/family/ucc-career-academy-offers-opportunities-for-high-school-students/article_ff87e2ae-96ac-11ed-9f44-fb9f256ee2d6.html

We'll likely follow up on UCC's relationship with local schools in November/December to see how things are going once students are in class. But we've covered the career academy in the past.

