Brett Steinacher will take on the new role of Pathways Innovator, a position created by Umpqua Community College and Roseburg Public Schools with the hopes to create clear pathways for students transitioning from education to the workforce.
Steinacher had been an assistant principal at Roseburg High School since 2015, but will step down from that position this fall as he transitions into his new role.
According to a press release, Steinacher will work to better align Roseburg High School’s career and technical education program with the additional training and educational opportunities offered through UCC. He will also be working with local industry employers to develop pathways to in-demand careers.
“Our purpose in developing this program is with a focus on inspiring our youngsters by opening their minds to the possibilities of careers and life pathways, igniting their passions through the middle grades, and providing the most relevant and innovative career training and education pathways from the high school and the college directly into our community businesses and industries,” Steinacher said. “I am excited for what the future holds for our students and community.”
Roseburg High School currently offers nine career and technical education programs —welding, manufacturing, health care occupations, automotive technology, agriculture, and natural resources.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review.
(2) comments
This is important work.
Sanne, what is UCC doing with other schools in the county? Maybe you could do a broader article.
Thanks!
https://www.nrtoday.com/family/ucc-career-academy-offers-opportunities-for-high-school-students/article_ff87e2ae-96ac-11ed-9f44-fb9f256ee2d6.html
We'll likely follow up on UCC's relationship with local schools in November/December to see how things are going once students are in class. But we've covered the career academy in the past.
