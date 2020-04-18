Roseburg High School senior Brighid Rickman received the Presidential Scholarship to Oregon State University’s Honors College.
An admissions officer from Oregon State University presented the award to Rickman in person at a surprise ceremony, which took place March 10 at the high school.
“Obviously Brighid is a top-shelf student,” RHS Career Center Director Jim Early said. “She demonstrates that through her grades and her SAT scores. Brighid is also heavily involved in her school and community as well.”
To be considered for the scholarships, students must be Oregon residents, a minimum 3.85 unweighted high school GPA and a minimum 1360 o the new SAT or 29 on the ACT. Applicants are evaluated on their individuality, accomplishments, experiences, talents, achievements and participation in activities.
The Presidential Scholarship is equivalent to a full-tuition scholarship at the university. It’s the schools most prestigious and distinguished scholarship program for in-state undergraduate students, according to Oregon State University.
