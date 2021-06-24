Brighid Rickman was the People’s Choice Winner at the Miss Oregon competition Saturday evening in Seaside, but ultimately Abigail Hayes was crowned Miss Oregon 2021.
Hayes, who was Miss Emerald Valley, will compete at the 100-year anniversary Miss America Competition later this year.
Throughout the week, the 18 candidates for the Miss Oregon crown participates in preliminary interviews, onstage interview and social impact pitch, red carpet evening wear, and talent competitions.
Miss Douglas County, Rickman, performed a saxophone rendition of “House of the Rising Sun” and Miss Umpqua Valley, Emily Warren, sang Lady Gaga’s “Is That Alright?” As the People’s Choice Winner, Rickman had the opportunity to re-compete in all areas of the competition.
In the Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen 2021 competition 11 candidates participated in interview, onstage question and evening wear, fitness, and talent competition throughout the week. Miss Umpqua Valley’s Outstanding Teen, Lena Larecy, and Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen, Audrey VanHouten, were names as top five finalists on Saturday afternoon.
Moira O’Bryan of Coos County won the title of Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen 2021 and will compete at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in July. VanHouten was named second runner-up and received an additional $1,000 in scholarships.
