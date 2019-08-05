Roseburg High School senior-to-be Brighid Rickman was selected as the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Oregon on Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.
Rickman also won the scholastic achievement award.
“They really put an emphasis on scholastics; what you’ve done in school and how involved you’ve been in extracurriculars surrounding your academic career is actually 25% of the total,” Rickman said. “I really like how much they value that because scholastics never really get put on for a show. No one sees how hard you work in school and I really like how the DYW program sheds a light on that.”
Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship competition for high school seniors to be, and sets itself apart from pageants by emphasizing academics, interviewing and fitness, while eliminating gowns. The interview also makes up 25% of the total score, meaning 50% of the final score has been determined before the contestants get on stage.
Rickman’s favorite part of the competition was the talent portion, where she played a Queen medley on her saxophone.
“Being able to play it in front of a live audience who were clapping along to ‘We Will Rock You,’ it was super fun,” Rickman said.
Rickman was the Distinguished Young Woman of Umpqua Valley and Heidi Duclos was the Distinguished Young Woman of Douglas County. Duclos won the spirit award at the statewide competition.
Throughout the week, Rickman, Duclos and the other competitors took part in various activities in the state capital.
Rickman will compete in the nationwide competition in late June in Mobile, Alabama. Until then she will continue to hone her skills on the saxophone, keep her grades up and keep working on fitness.
“I’m just so excited to finally be sending somebody to nationals,” said Colleen Denny, co-chair of Distinguished Young Women of Greater Douglas County.
Denny, who has been working for the organization for six years, works with co-chair Darci Moody.
During the Distinguished Young Women National Finals, the state representative will spend two weeks getting to know girls from around the country while participating in events, volunteering and developing life skills for college and beyond.
Rickman’s friend and fellow Roseburg High School student, Marin Gray, was crowned Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen last month.
