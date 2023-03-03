WINSTON — Learning is getting a little more playful, with the addition of a purposeful playroom at Brockway Elementary School.
With a bit of reorganization within the district, Brockway found itself with a few open classrooms. Principal Kerry Dwight saw an opportunity.
"I just wanted to space for kids to be able to come work together and be able to do some different projects and labs where teachers didn't have to tear their classrooms apart," he said.
With the help of Douglas Service Education District, the purposeful playroom was born. It is a space that embraces the aspect of learning through play, but is also a space that can be used for further classroom learning. It utilizes the many aspects of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education through both technology and practical play at the new stations that have been added.
These stations include a fake kitchen and maker space aimed for younger students.
"That's part of kindergarten, playing to learn, and even into some of the grades above that, So this is an attempt to bring some of that play back. Because, you know, what better way to learn than through playing together?" said Ryan Zeedyk, Douglas ESD instructional coach.
Zeedyk helped establish the playroom as well as putting together instructional lessons. Dwight said they worked with a teacher from each grade level at the school to get their input as well as design learning opportunities. This could be transportation focused, where students build their own versions of planes, trains and cars, or it could be a cardboard city constructed together as a school.
On Wednesday, first grade teacher Amber Roberts used the space to not only teach her students about catapults, but also to construct their own. Every class has at least half an hour a day to use the space, though Dwight said he hopes to expand that timeframe so students can really get into learning.
The space is also open enough so that regular classroom learning can be expanded in the space. Large projects no longer require moving desks and tables around and then putting them back with the lesson is done. Instead, the purposeful playroom has the open space and even easier clean up.
"We wanted something easy to get started, something that would give our teachers the confidence to go back into the room and do more," Dwight said. "I want every kid to be able to rotate through the room
Brockway is the second Winston-Dillard school to introduce this concept, though Lookingglass Elementary School has instructional carts that can move around campus rather than a dedicated classroom space. Other schools in the county have maker spaces, but Brockway's is geared towards their younger demographic.
Brockway's purposeful playroom opened last month. Funding of $10,000 was provided through the Regional Educator Network, a program of the ESD that focuses on professional development and teacher retention. As of now, not all of that funding has been used. But that just means the sky is the limit, Dwight said.
"It helps kids fall in love with learning again, because kids love to learn," Douglas ESD Educator Services Coordinator Reina Pike said. "You're born loving to learn and then somehow, it just kind of fades with age a little bit and this just really taps into that and reminds them learning can be fun."
