Camas Valley Charter School graduation is 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Spencer Gymnasium at Camas Valley Charter School.
James Beans is valedictorian. He is the son of Laura and James Beans of Camas Valley. He plan to attend Umpqua Community College to earn a transfer degree to Oregon State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He has been a volunteer firefighter at Camas Valley Rural Volunteer Fire Department for three years, likes to work on cars, volunteer his time and play basketball.
Natasha Hibdon is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Ryan Hibdon and granddaughter of Alma and Bill Hibdon of Camas Valley. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene at Pacific University in Forest Grove. She was the vice president of student coucil, MVP during her junior year of basketball and second team all-league in volleyball during her senior year.
The 2019 graduates are: Jennifer Anderson, James Beans, Andrew Bellando, Bridger Godfrey, Natasha Hibdon, Ethan Hilger, Tyler Lindsey, Rylynn Palmer, Hannah Plummer, Matthew Powell, Nathan Powell, Sam Roque, Justin Standley, Shasta Whitecotton.
