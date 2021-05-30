The Camas Valley Charter School 2021 commencement will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Camas Valley Charter School football field, 197 Main Camas Road.
Hailey Holmgren is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Wendy Powell and Steve Holmgren. Hailey is a member of the National Honor Society who will graduate high school with over 40 college credits to her name. She participated in both volleyball and basketball, serving as team captain for both sports, while also maintaining a job. She was awarded science student of the year and plans to attend Oregon Institute of Technology, with the ultimate goal of becoming an ultrasound technician.
Izabelle Pool is a valedictorian.
Riley Stutzman is salutatorian. He is the son of Dale and Kathy Stutzman of Winston. While involved in 4-H, Riley worked his way up from teen leader to vice president and eventually president while showing beef heifers and market hogs. He has also served as vice president for the National Honor Society. Riley plans to attend Umpqua Community College and pursue an electrician apprenticeship.
Graduates of the Camas Valley Charter School class of 2021 are: Dayton Arnett, Thomas Barone, Maxum Smoot- Brown, Joy DeRoss, Collin Ewing, Magen Hall, Hailey Holmgren, Hailey Pohl, Izabelle Pool, Riley Stutzman, Skyler Tiry and Ethan Yocham.
