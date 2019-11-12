CAMAS VALLEY — Contributors to the first inclusive playground at a school in Douglas County were recognized during halftime of Saturday’s high school football playoff game between Mapleton and Camas Valley.
“I want to recognize how amazing our community is,” Camas Valley Charter School Vice Principal Tyler Ochs said. “We have an amazing new play structure up there and it’s something we’ve been planning for the last couple of years. We’re the first and only school district in Douglas County to have a play structure that’s specifically designed for students of all abilities.”
The project cost around $125,000, about three times the cost of a standard play structure. The school district received the majority of those funds from organizations and donations of time and labor from construction companies.
“We strongly believe that all children should have a place to play and learn and be accepted,” Ochs said.
Ochs, who has a young family member who is wheelchair-bound, said the project was near and dear to his heart.
“I didn’t realize how debilitating it is,” Ochs said. “I go to Stewart Park and I have to be one-on-one with him constantly and then when River Forks opened up the inclusive playground, it completely changed the game.”
The all-inclusive playground at River Forks Park was constructed in 2015.
The playground at Camas Valley has been used by students since school started in September, but construction on some of the project continued for the past two months.
A plaque with the names of organizations and companies that contributed — The Ford Family Foundation, Kytola and Luscombe, The Olsrud Family Fund, Camas Valley School Board, Camas Valley Charter Council, Plikat Logging, Jordan Cove, The Whipple Foundation Fund, West Coast Constructions Solutions, Lowe’s and Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation — was installed on the ramp leading to the play structure.
