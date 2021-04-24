Altrusa International of Roseburg announced that Camille Dela Cruz has received one of four scholarships given out by the International organization.
Dela Cruz is a senior at Roseburg High School and the president of the local ASTRA Club for two years.
Robin Van Winkle, adult advisor of the local ASTRA Club says that Camille is “a go-to person.” Through the application process the scholarship winners were expected to exhibit their growth in Ability, Service, Training, Responsibility, and Achievement through Service to their community and the sponsoring Altrusa Club.
ASTRA is the local youth organization sponsored by Altrusa International . There are ASTRA groups all over the United States and in a few other countries. With the motto “Growing in Service”, ASTRA members recognize their ability to make a difference and to develop empathy for those in need.
