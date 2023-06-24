VANCOUVER, Wash. — Northwest Association for Blind Athletes is excited to announce the start of its seventh-year hosting Camp Spark for children, youth and young adults who are blind and visually impaired, through the summer and winter seasons.

Camp Spark is partially funded by the generosity of our individual donors, foundations, state grants and corporate partners.Donations to support Camp Spark can be made online at nwaba.org/donate.

or by mailing a check to PO BOX 61489, Vancouver, WA, 98666.

