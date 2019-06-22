Virtual reality, mannequins and moulage were a part of Expanding Horizon’s newest summer camp offering in Emergency Medicine Exploration.
Campers learned to apply trauma assessment, and were able to achieve certification in CPR/First Aid during the week-long camp at the Oregon National Guard Armory.
Oakland student Aubry Brownson said she signed up for the camp, because she wants “to go into the medical field.”
But not all students were interested in medical careers, Antonio Galvez of Sutherlin and Kaylin Cooper of Roseburg thought the training would help them in future law enforcement careers as well.
Oregon Army National Guard’s Career Coordination Cpl. John Bay II taught students CPR and First Aid in a classroom Wednesday with the help of other guardsmen, a video and a CPR dummy.
“These are basically things I’ve learned in other classes. I’ve just never been certified,” Cooper said.
Students also watched a video about using an automated external defibrillator and learned to do chest compression to the tunes of “Stayin’ Alive” or “Another One Bites the Dust.”
“You have to be loud when asking for help,” Sutherlin graduate Allison Cox took away from the training.
CPR certifications are good for two years.
On the drill floor, zSpace Instructor David Elliott taught students how to use the new virtual and augmented reality software. Students then applied this by taking a closer look at the cardiovascular system, anatomy and physiology.
While the CPR classes were familiar to most students, the zSpace technology was not.
With the help of the software they were able to get a good look and answer some of the questions instructor David Elliott had asked of them.
Melody Cornish, Douglas Education Service District CTE regional director, said the district hopes to purchase 25 more zSpace systems to place in the DCPSS Resource Lending Library. Roseburg Public Schools and Days Creek Charter School were able to purchase the system last school year.
On Thursday, students went through a simulation where they had to triage wounds on injured people outside.
Students applied stints, bandage and tourniquets as needed to guardsman on a field outside.
Emma Moran of Sutherlin applied make-up to make it look like a pen was sticking out of an arm, broken bone and bullet wounds.
The senior-to-be started applying moulage in October and when Cornish reached out to the theater department to see if someone was willing to do make-up for the camp Moran jumped at the chance.
“I love doing gory make-up,” Moran said. “I try to make it look as realistic as possible.”
Cornish said she was impressed with how quickly students learned the different emergency medicine skills.
