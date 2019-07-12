OAKLAND — A group of campers has been learning wilderness survival skills this week at Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park.
It's one of several Roseburg Summer Fun camps organized by Umpqua Community College.
"A few of them are just happy to get outside," camp leader Isaac Ashby said. There were 10 students signed up for the seventh-grade-and-up camp.
Each camper was given a survival kit, which included just about anything they might need including a ferro rod to start a fire, which they learned to do Thursday.
Each camper had to be able to light a cotton ball on fire using their striker before they moved on to building a larger campfire.
Once they got a campfire going, each student had a chance to cook some snacks during their lunchtime.
Thursday was the final day of the four-day camp, which started with a psychology lesson on survival.
"We learned it's most important not to die of injury or exposure," 14-year-old Colt McClain said.
There were many hikes throughout Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park and several survival scenarios were played out, such as a broken leg and a missing camper.
"We were hiking and on one of the missions there was a fire so we had to find a different way back to base," 14-year-old Lily Mecum said.
The group hiked 4.6 miles that day.
"We do a lot of hiking and I do like that," Colt said.
Students also learned to craft a stretcher from branches and rope to carry an "injured" friend back to base.
Throughout the camp, they were taught how to use a map and compass, purify water and build a shelter.
"We specifically focused on the basic skills needed," Ashby said.
