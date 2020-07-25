Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Roseburg Public Library would hold Story Time readings.
Now, the library is bringing the stories to you with what’s called a “Story Walk.”
This walk begins at the sand volleyball court near Stewart Park.
The signs feature the book “Bubble Trouble” by Margaret Mahy.
As part of the summer reading program, the library encourages people to read a story while you walk in the park.
On each sign, there is one set of pages. Overall, there are 16 pages to complete.
Aurora Oberg, Youth Services Librarian at Roseburg Public Library, said, “We decided to do this because we weren’t able to do programming in the facility. This allows us to still interact with the kids of the city.”
This program is very enjoyable for children.
On a recent day, Dyani, 2, and Hawk Ledford, 3, ran from sign to sign to see what happened next.
Their mother, Stephanie Ledford of Roseburg, said, “It’s great to give kids something to do outside of the house, I think it is awesome.”
She added, “I hope this isn’t the only one they do, this is neat.”
Oberg said the positive response has prompted the library to potentially expand the program.
“We plan on moving this story to other parks and we are planning an additional story later this year,” she said.
