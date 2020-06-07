The Canyonville Academy class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be May 30.
Claire Cupp is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Dustin and Shannyn Cupp of Canyonville. Her siblings are Grace and Bridget Cupp. Claire plans to attend a community college before transferring to a university. Claire is graduating with a 4.12 GPA and played softball in high school. She also enjoys playing other sports and piano. Claire said she’s thankful for her older sister, Grace, who was also a valedictorian for setting high academic standards, “because without her I would not have been motivated to try to achieve academic success.”
Gloria Ha, or Ye Jin Ha, is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Ha Jin Cheol and Kwon Sue Young of Seoul, South Korea, and the sister of David and Peter Ha. Gloria has participated in student government, volleyball, cheer, basketball, worship team, and worked at the student center cafe. She made honor roll all four years and was names an outstanding student in 13 different subjects, received an academy awards from American Christian School International and was a school ambassador for two years. Gloria is graduating with a 4.09 GPA. She plans to go to Baylor University to become a scientific researcher.
The 2020 graduates are: Seoyeong Ahn, Lily Allen, Dagem Ayalew, Malachi Bird, Claire Cupp, Kenny Cyusa, Le My Khanh Dang, Minh Duong, YeJin Ha, Mina Hirabayashi, Pu-Yu Hsu, Yiming Huang, Mussie Kidane, Jiin Kim, Yoorae Kim, Leon Ku, Yingyu Li, Chen-En May, Herve Mucyo, Robert Mugisha, Amaury Mdagjimana, Yen Nguyen, Isabel Ohmes, Matheus Peroni Martins.
