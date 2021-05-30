The Canyonville Academy 2021 class graduation was held May 29.
Daniela Laserna is valedicorian. Throughout high school, her activities included volleyball, cheerleading, track and field and participating as a student ambassador. She is also one of the founding members of PX Cafe on the Canyonville Academy campus. Daniela plans to continue her education in Tampa, Florida.
Wui Hing “Jennifer” Choi is salutatorian. She is an international student from Hong Kong. Her biggest struggle as she studied abroad was communication, but she is now fluent in English thanks to the help from friends, teachers and her own hard work. Throughout high school, she has been involved with basketball, worship team and prayer group. She plans to major in psychology at Pennsylvania State University.
2021 Canyonville Academy graduates are: Jeong Hu “Damian” Ahn, Gordon Lok Him Cheung, Jiseon “Jane” Choi, Wui Hing “Jennifer” Choi, Esther Gon, Daniela Laserna Hueso, Linh Thi Thuy “Cathy” Nguyen, Mai Linh Nguyen, Thuong Van “David” Nguyen, Benit Nzamwita, Michael Timitimi and Sunsu Yoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.