CANYONVILLE — Canyonville Academy is hosting an open house at 4 p.m. Friday at its campus on 250 East First Street in Canyonville.
The school would like to show the community what it offers as a private Christian boarding school. People will be able to meet teachers, students, look at facilities and more.
For more information, call the school at 541-839-4401.
