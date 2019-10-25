Canyonville School roared and rumbled, living up to their Tiger mascot, during Friday's assembly as teachers were called to the front one at a time to receive a pie in the face.
Students raised more than $600 to help purchase Christmas decorations for the Canyonville Chamber of Commerce in the first leadership fundraiser of the year.
Students from the seventh and eighth grade leadership class were able to hand a $638.66 check to chamber president, and South Umpqua School District board member Judy Coleman.
"It makes our community aware of how hard the schools work," Coleman said. "I want to put them in charge of all of the fundraising."
Each month, two students from the class attend the meeting.
After the first meeting they felt inspired to help out and started organizing a fundraiser.
"I'm super proud of them," leadership teacher Molly Boye said. "They came back and said 'we want to help' and we started working."
Boye said the goal for the fundraiser was $250, which would pay for half a decoration. There were three classes that raised more than $100, including the top fundraising fourth grade class with $147.22.
"I know they all had incentive," Coleman said. "They were dying to pie their teachers in the face."
Katlyn Carnes, an eighth grade leadership student, said the class made flyers and talked to all the students.
"You've got to be loud to get the word out," Carnes said. "It was fun, I really liked it."
Carnes is also a member of the cheerleading team, which performed several cheers throughout the assembly.
The class settled on a coin drive and students who participated in the fundraiser were able to put their name in a drawing for a chance to pie a teacher in the face.
On Friday afternoon, 11 people had pies shoved into their face by students, including principal Doug Park.
Park actually received two pies to the face, because when the leadership student announced that Isaac was the winner, two students stood up. And because there was no way to tell which Isaac had won, Parks was flanked by the two boys holding the pie pans filled with whipped cream.
They took turns pushing the pie in their principals face.
