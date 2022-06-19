These are the students who made the fourth quarter honor roll at Canyonville Middle School.

Sixth Grade

4.0 GPA — Ryder Shepherd.

3.5-3.86 GPA — Ella Blansett, Crew Donner, Jadyn Medley, Alex Wiliams, Joseph Young.

Seventh Grade

4.0 GPA — Brednen Budel, Ava Payne.

3.5-3.86 GPA — Caylee Carnes, Ivy Melton, Emily Schwerdt.

Eighth Grade

4.0 GPA — Julianna Maduzia, Danika Richardson, Kayln Young

3.5-3.86 GPA — Danielle Connor, Kenzie Martinez, Josh McKinney, Nick McKinney, Isabel Ramirez, Logan Schwerdt, Lilly Young

